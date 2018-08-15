MKS Instruments (MKSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $91.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $77.40 and a 1-year high of $128.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $573.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $42,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,410.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,998 shares of company stock valued at $309,377. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,142,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $710,354,000 after acquiring an additional 153,820 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,804,000 after acquiring an additional 187,491 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.