Mizuho Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

HR opened at $30.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $34.26.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $78,264.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Knox Singleton sold 18,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $499,792.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $242,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.9 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

