Millennium Management LLC Sells 91,954 Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. TheStreet cut Washington Prime Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of WPG stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $178.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.11 million. Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. research analysts predict that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%. Washington Prime Group’s payout ratio is 61.35%.

In related news, CEO Louis G. Conforti purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $149,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,936.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

