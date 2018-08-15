Millennium Management LLC Sells 27,999 Shares of Datawatch Co. (DWCH)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Datawatch Co. (NASDAQ:DWCH) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,999 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Datawatch worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWCH. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Datawatch in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Datawatch in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Datawatch by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Datawatch by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,048 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Datawatch by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 130,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 73,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DWCH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Datawatch from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Datawatch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Datawatch in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, EuroPacific Canada began coverage on Datawatch in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ:DWCH opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.99 million, a PE ratio of -117.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Datawatch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million. Datawatch had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Datawatch Company Profile

Datawatch Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes business computer software products to self-service data preparation and visual data discovery markets in the United States and internationally. Its software solutions allow organizations to access, analyze, and visualize their information.

