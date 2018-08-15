Millennium Management LLC Invests $549,000 in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl (VGM)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl (NYSE:VGM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGM. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl during the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 114,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 55,114 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VGM opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th.

About Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl

There is no company description available for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals.

