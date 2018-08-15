Millennium Management LLC Invests $534,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) Stock

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $450,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,835,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $49.66.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.