Millburn Ridgefield Corp Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,587,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,935 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 15.3% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $309,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 353,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 123,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $200.14 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $202.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.