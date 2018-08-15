Milestone Scientific (MLSS) Issues Earnings Results

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 70.11% and a negative net margin of 49.67%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter.
Shares of MLSS stock remained flat at $$0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,231. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.60.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
