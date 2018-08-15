Milestone Scientific (MLSS) Issues Earnings Results

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 70.11% and a negative net margin of 49.67%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter.

Shares of MLSS stock remained flat at $$0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,231. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.