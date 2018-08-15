Midland States Bancorp Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

Midland States Bancorp has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.76. 3,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 7.33%. research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 85,592 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $2,791,155.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Schultz sold 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $65,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,343 shares of company stock worth $4,529,300 over the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits.

