Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Stake Lowered by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $17,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 497.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. acquired 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.39 per share, with a total value of $99,880.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,502,634.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total transaction of $164,271.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,563 shares in the company, valued at $7,676,445.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $101.15 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.00). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.9225 dividend. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.09.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 100,490 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

