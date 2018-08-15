Microvision (MVIS) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.92. 1,136,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 710,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on MVIS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Microvision in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

Get Microvision alerts:

The company has a market cap of $95.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.34.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 million. Microvision had a negative net margin of 223.33% and a negative return on equity of 356.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. research analysts forecast that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Microvision by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,706,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in Microvision by 22.9% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 3,864,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Microvision in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. EastBay Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microvision in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Microvision during the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

About Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Microvision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.