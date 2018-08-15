MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Robert H. Epstein sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.17, for a total value of $118,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $118,053. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MicroStrategy by 525.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $192,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $194,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $142.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.63. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $122.16 and a 12-month high of $143.81.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.06 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery.

