Micron Solutions (MICR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter. Micron Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 3.69%.

Shares of Micron Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,281. Micron Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Get Micron Solutions alerts:

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.