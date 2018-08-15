Micron Solutions (MICR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter. Micron Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 3.69%.
Shares of Micron Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,281. Micron Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $4.00.
About Micron Solutions
See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.