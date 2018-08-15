Microchip Technology (MCHP) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

“We rate MCHP as a Buy with a $125 price target and would be opportunistic on potential near-term price pressure.”,” Rosenblatt Securities’ analyst commented.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.76.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $78.33 and a twelve month high of $104.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $215,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $439,310.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,964.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,919,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,175,042,000 after acquiring an additional 582,965 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,028,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,616,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,102,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,190,000 after acquiring an additional 285,886 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,140,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,918,000 after acquiring an additional 29,390 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

