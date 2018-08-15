Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on September 4th

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.364 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Microchip Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Microchip Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $7.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $84.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $78.33 and a 52-week high of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 36.33%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.76.

In other news, COO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.10 per share, with a total value of $1,009,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $215,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.