Michael R. Haske Sells 42,500 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) insider Michael R. Haske sold 42,500 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $2,801,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PCTY traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $66.13. 164,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,973. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 213.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.94. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $68.50.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.33 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Paylocity from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Paylocity from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paylocity from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,727,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,487,000 after purchasing an additional 655,314 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth $30,851,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 3,670.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 446,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,269,000 after acquiring an additional 434,451 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,469,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,521,000 after acquiring an additional 350,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 870,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,620,000 after acquiring an additional 275,364 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.