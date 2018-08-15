Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) CEO Sells $10,986,000.00 in Stock

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $10,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John D. Idol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 20th, John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of Michael Kors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $10,198,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of Michael Kors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $10,249,500.00.

Shares of Michael Kors stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.32. 1,973,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,935. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.37. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KORS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Michael Kors by 587.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,163 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 73,630 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Michael Kors in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Michael Kors in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Michael Kors by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Michael Kors by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 71,315 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 32,606 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KORS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $66.00 price objective on Michael Kors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Michael Kors from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Michael Kors in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Michael Kors from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Michael Kors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

