MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $55.04 and a 52-week high of $99.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $88.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David E. Rindom sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $663,016.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,933.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $29,374.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,057 shares of company stock worth $8,122,716. Corporate insiders own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

