MGM Resorts International (MGM) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGM. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.07.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.34. 177,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,418,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $100,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $179,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,414.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,709 shares of company stock valued at $329,364. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 67.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after acquiring an additional 305,616 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 45.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 160,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

