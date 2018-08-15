Metro Bank (MTRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2,936.00

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,936 ($37.45) and last traded at GBX 2,956 ($37.71), with a volume of 101227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,020 ($38.53).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($51.03) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($47.20) target price (down from GBX 3,900 ($49.75)) on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,223.13 ($41.12).

In other news, insider Stuart Bernau bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,365 ($42.93) per share, with a total value of £117,775 ($150,242.38).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

