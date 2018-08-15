Metro AG Preference Shares (B4B3) PT Set at €12.00 by Commerzbank

Metro AG Preference Shares (ETR:B4B3) received a €12.00 ($13.64) price target from investment analysts at Commerzbank in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.25% from the stock’s previous close.

B4B3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. equinet set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Baader Bank set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BNP Paribas set a €11.30 ($12.84) price objective on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.93 ($14.69).

Get Metro AG Preference Shares alerts:

Metro AG Preference Shares stock opened at €12.15 ($13.81) on Monday. Metro AG Preference Shares has a 52-week low of €15.12 ($17.18) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Metro AG Preference Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro AG Preference Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.