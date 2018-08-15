MetaMorph (METM) Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BiteBTC and Mercatox. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $9,541.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015526 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000314 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00258488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00152129 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000129 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011358 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About MetaMorph

The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

