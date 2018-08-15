Meta Financial Group (CASH) Given News Impact Score of 0.05

News articles about Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Meta Financial Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the savings and loans company an impact score of 46.2754226059848 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Sandler O’Neill set a $120.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $117.97. The company has a market capitalization of $871.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.66. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $61.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.50 million. analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $841,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,057.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Brent Turner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $1,140,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,050 shares of company stock worth $2,043,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts.

