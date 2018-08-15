Meritage Homes (MTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Meritage Homes have outperformed its industry in the past six months and we expect the company to continue gaining after it came up with a solid performance in the second quarter of 2018. Earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, courtesy of a solid housing market scenario. In fact, the company’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark for 11 straight quarters. Earnings also grew 34% from the year-ago profit level. Homebuilding revenues increased 9.4% year over year, driven by strength in LiVE.NOW. homes. Meritage homes riveting growth potential lies in the company’s strong order growth, EPS improvement and improving gross margin. Earnings estimates for 2018 have also increased over the past month. Yet, rising costs of labor and land, along with federal regulations, remain concerns.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

NYSE:MTH opened at $41.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.15. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.47 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP C Timothy White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 46.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

