Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.57

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.57 and last traded at $67.37, with a volume of 10875845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.46.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.15 to $58.83 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.80 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $178.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $325,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $8,179,734.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,393 shares of company stock worth $25,235,061 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,546,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,699,000 after acquiring an additional 831,243 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,101,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,653,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,116,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,999,000 after acquiring an additional 957,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,905,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,485,000 after acquiring an additional 149,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

