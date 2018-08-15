Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Position Increased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.24.

In other news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $8,179,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $14,825,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 938,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,021,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,393 shares of company stock valued at $25,235,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

