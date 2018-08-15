Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of ($4.05) Per Share (MLNT)

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) – Stock analysts at Gabelli reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Gabelli analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($4.05) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.70). Gabelli also issued estimates for Melinta Therapeutics’ FY2019 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.60% and a negative net margin of 348.51%.

MLNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

Shares of NASDAQ MLNT opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.15. Melinta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In related news, Director Vatera Healthcare Partners Llc acquired 23,257,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $116,285,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David N. Gill purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $30,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,276,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,385,450 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLNT. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP.

