Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.10 target price (up from $34.40) on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nomura decreased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.24.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $32.95.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 132,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

