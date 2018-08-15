Medtronic PLC (MDT) Stake Boosted by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,881 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.9% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $34,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 99.6% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 112.1% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 97.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.93%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,001,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.24.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

