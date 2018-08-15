Medley Management (MDLY) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $3.80 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDLY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medley Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Medley Management to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Get Medley Management alerts:

Shares of MDLY opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Medley Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter. Medley Management had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Medley Management by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medley Management during the 1st quarter worth about $508,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medley Management by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medley Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,550,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.