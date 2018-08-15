MasTec (MTZ) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17

Media stories about MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MasTec earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.9416301927095 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.08.

Shares of MTZ opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. MasTec has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

