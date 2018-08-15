Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 9,747 Shares of Matrix Service Co (MTRX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.27% of Matrix Service worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Ryan sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $52,567.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,170 shares of company stock worth $2,456,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. Matrix Service Co has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $543.04 million, a PE ratio of -2,025.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTRX. ValuEngine downgraded Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Matrix Service from $37.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Matrix Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

