Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.08% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,298,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 56.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 73,112 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 48.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $4,283,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 238.3% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 49,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

BLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “$21.25” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 215.75% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $4,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 244,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,706.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $2,209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,317.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,831 shares of company stock worth $14,667,707 over the last ninety days. 7.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

