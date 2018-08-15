Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires Shares of 91,724 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (PPC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 91,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $161,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $168,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael L. Cooper acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,904.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $38.39.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

