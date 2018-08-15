Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN) Short Interest Down 38.9% in July

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 821,242 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the July 13th total of 1,344,810 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,795 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.31. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $29.60.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.90 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens cut Marten Transport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

