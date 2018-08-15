Marc A. Alpert Sells 2,141 Shares of Loews Co. (L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,141 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $106,985.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of L opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 4.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Loews’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 39.1% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth $2,594,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Loews by 50.4% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 61,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 20,585 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 3.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,704,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,668,000 after buying an additional 206,886 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Loews by 66.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 24,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Loews from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Loews from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.10 to $30.70 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Loews presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.68.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.