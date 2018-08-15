Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 869,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,494 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $18,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $102,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,466.8% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

MRO opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Lee M. Tillman sold 400,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $8,660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

