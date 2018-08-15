Mannatech (MTEX) to Buyback $500,000.00 in Outstanding Stock

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan, which permits the company to repurchase $500,000.00 in shares on Friday, August 10th. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.68. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Mannatech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Mannatech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. It markets its products through network marketing channels in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific.

