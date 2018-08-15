Managed Account Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Managed Account Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 622.3% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 73.7% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,055. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.