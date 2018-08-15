Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is an integrated oilfield service company. It engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves and energy infrastructure. The Company’s segment include Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; Completion and Production Services; Natural Sand Proppant Services and Remote Accommodation Services. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is based in Oklahoma, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $46.00 target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.88.

TUSK opened at $35.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.66. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $42.30.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.17). Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 442.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Mammoth Energy Services will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Mammoth Energy Services’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Meh Sub Llc sold 266,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $10,111,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 49,696 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $907,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 271.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 404,318 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $1,336,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

