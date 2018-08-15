MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Trading Up 8.2%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s share price was up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.63 and last traded at $31.50. Approximately 1,318,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the average daily volume of 336,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMYT shares. BidaskClub downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of -0.07.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $170.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.50 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 824.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 123.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

