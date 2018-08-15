Magnetcoin Price Up 44.9% Over Last Week (MAGN)

Magnetcoin (CURRENCY:MAGN) traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Magnetcoin has traded 44.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Magnetcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $524.00 worth of Magnetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magnetcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000679 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Magnetcoin alerts:

Altcoin (ALT) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00130137 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000137 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Version (V) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008287 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Magnetcoin Coin Profile

MAGN is a coin. Magnetcoin’s total supply is 6,236,171 coins. Magnetcoin’s official Twitter account is @coin_magnet . The official website for Magnetcoin is magnetcoin.net

Magnetcoin Coin Trading

Magnetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magnetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.