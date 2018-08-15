Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage currently has $264.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

MDGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $300.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.29.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $236.88 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $325.98. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -93.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc R. Schneebaum sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.46, for a total value of $2,903,058.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Taub sold 73,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.46, for a total transaction of $21,135,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,625 shares of company stock valued at $104,527,643. 56.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

