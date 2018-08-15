Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,566 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $16,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 3.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 6.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 41.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 5.7% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $233.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.20.

MSG stock opened at $312.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -281.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.44. Madison Square Garden Co has a 12 month low of $205.22 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Madison Square Garden Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises, as well as promotes, produces, and/or presents a range of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

