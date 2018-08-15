Macy’s (M) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.09

News headlines about Macy’s (NYSE:M) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Macy’s earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.5730124185372 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of M stock opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Macy’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.71 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Macy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Macy’s from $17.41 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

