MACRON Hits Market Capitalization of $76,187.00 (MCRN)

MACRON (CURRENCY:MCRN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. MACRON has a total market capitalization of $76,187.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of MACRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MACRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MACRON has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MACRON alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009439 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON Coin Profile

MACRON (MCRN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2017. MACRON’s total supply is 401,421,401 coins. The official website for MACRON is macron.name . MACRON’s official Twitter account is @MacronCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MACRON Coin Trading

MACRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MACRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MACRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MACRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MACRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MACRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.