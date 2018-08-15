Mackay Shields LLC Sells 4,357 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,667,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,122,000 after buying an additional 114,386 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

In other news, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.10.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

