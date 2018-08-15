Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,703 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1,052.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,283,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,445 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,520,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 353,976 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 10,726.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 335,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 332,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,481,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,307,600,000 after purchasing an additional 300,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,583,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,922,000 after acquiring an additional 235,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.87.

PNC stock opened at $142.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $119.77 and a 52-week high of $163.59. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

In other news, insider Michael P. Lyons sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,972,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,586,351.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wyk Steven C. Van sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $2,116,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,351 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.