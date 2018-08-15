Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $12,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 142.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.55 per share, with a total value of $392,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,993.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Alliance Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.27.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 89.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 346.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.