LRAD (LRAD) Posts Earnings Results

LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks Earnings Dates reports. LRAD had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 5.84%.

Shares of LRAD opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.03 million, a PE ratio of 281.00 and a beta of 0.56. LRAD has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.70.

In other LRAD news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 564,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,242,007.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

